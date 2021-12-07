‘We’ve got to go back to the drawing board and get a new plan’: How Georgia’s secondary became a weakness

Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. Georgia football secondary unravels against Alabama Kirby Smart has long been regarded as one of the top secondary coaches in the country. He rose up the coaching ranks thanks to his expertise in the area. He himself was a former All-SEC safety in his playing days. Safe to say he has a pretty good understanding of the position. Add in his recruiting prowess and it’s he’s to see why Georgia signed 13 defensive backs in the previous four recruiting cycles who were rated as 4-star prospects or better. In theory, Georgia should be brimming with talent in the backend and it should be one of Georgia’s top units on the team.

If that’s the case, why then did Georgia start a walk-on at safety in Dan Jackson and have William Poole — a fifth-year senior who had yet to start a game in his Georgia career— at STAR? If you can understand that, you’ll get a better idea as to why the Georgia secondary was torched on Saturday. “We didn’t work on run much because we didn’t feel like with the backs it was coming. It was going to be a pass game,” Smart said on Saturday. “We had two or three third downs where we have a bust and cut a guy loose, and we haven’t done that all year. When you’re in man coverage and you cut a guy loose, that’s not typical of us.” Before digging too deep into what happened against Alabama, let’s first look back as to why Georgia is so thin in its secondary. The Bulldogs were hit hard by losses a year ago in the position. Four defensive backs were drafted in the 2021 NFL Draft. That was to be expected though. Those are the kind of player departures you want to have, as it makes it easier to sell development to recruits.