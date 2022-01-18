Return of super seniors show depth is still a concern for Georgia football secondary

Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. Return of super seniors show how depth is still an issue for Georgia football secondary Georgia’s secondary was a weakness all season. The one game it lost against Alabama proved that to be obvious. It helps explain why Georgia went out and signed five defensive backs in the 2022 recruiting cycle. All five signees are 4-star recruits or better and four of them rank among the top-100 players in the country per the 247Sports Composite rankings. The haul certainly helps boost the talent in Georgia’s defensive backfield.

But talent wasn’t exactly the issue this past season. Derion Kendrick and Lewis Cine were All-SEC defenders. Kelee Ringo made the defining play in the national championship game. A healthy Chris Smith proved to be a difference-maker against the Crimson Tide as well as he intercepted Bryce Young. Depth was a bigger concern for this group in 2021 more so than anything else. Injuries to Tykee Smith and Jalen Kimber led to walk-on safety Dan Jackson playing key snaps for the Bulldogs. A late-season Chris Smith knee injury nearly derailed Georgia’s season. Were it more serious, Georgia could’ve really been scrambling for answers. And even with the additions of 5-star players like Daylen Everette and Malaki Starks, Georgia is likely to find itself in a similar situation this coming season.