Georgia secondary still a work in progress, even after transfer additions

What to make of Georgia's re-made secondary There was some thought that when Georgia added Clemson transfer Derion Kendrick tge concerns in Georgia's secondary were gone. Related: Derion Kendrick addition helps Georgia secondary, adds intrigue to Clemson game

The Bulldogs had already brought in Tykee Smith — an All-American last season at West Virginia — and bring back Lewis Cine and Chris Smith. The addition of Kendrick infused significant experience into Georgia’s cornerback position. If you think one of Jalen Kimber, Kelee Ringo and Ameer Speed can develop at the other cornerback position, you would feel pretty good about what Georgia’s secondary will look like in the first game against Clemson game. The recent drama surrounding Brandon Turnage though seems to show that head coach Kirby Smart isn’t at that same junction. Georgia’s secondary is still very unsettled, even if Turnage ends up remaining at Georgia.

The Turnage situation first came into focus on Sunday when there were multiple reports that Turnage had re-entered the transfer portal. Turnage announced back in May that he would be coming to Georgia after spending two seasons at Alabama. Related: Alabama transfer Brandon Turnage’s immediate future at Georgia in question Turnage’s arrival though pre-dated the news that Kendrick was coming to Georgia. Turnage didn’t play at Alabama in the last two seasons and you could understand why he might not be thrilled with Georgia bringing in a clearly more experienced option at the cornerback position.