Georgia football winners and losers following the 40-13 win over South Carolina

Winner: Nolan Smith The Georgia defense did give up its first touchdown of the year. It was a good run, one that lasted into the fourth quarter of the third game of the regular season.

By the time the touchdown was surrounded, the starters were long gone from the game. That first-string defense gave up just 6 points. The Bulldogs once again proved dominant in the front seven, holding South Carolina to just 0.4 yards per rush in the first half. Georgia also knocked starting quarterback Zeb Noland from the game and then sacked back-up Luke Doty 3 times. Smith combined for 1.5 of those sacks, and each time he dragged the quarterback down it provided a big boost to the Georgia team.