Georgia football winners and losers following Week 3 beatdown of South Carolina Winner: Todd Monken

From the jump, Georgia’s offensive coordinator was deep in his bag of tricks. South Carolina had no answers for what Monken was doing with the Georgia offense. The Bulldogs rolled up 547 yards of offense and 48 points. Had Georgia not called off the dogs in the third quarter it easily could’ve been more. “I mean, he was aggressive. He did a good job calling it,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “He puts together a good plan. “It’s hard to defend a quarterback that can check things, make throws, has weapons and then can run on top of it. So, we’ve got to keep getting better and we’ve got to execute at a high level, but the biggest thing for them and for our offense is about getting points.”

That Georgia did all of this on the road, without Adonai Mitchell due to an ankle injury, makes the performance all the more impressive. South Carolina was missing a number of key defenders and Georgia will undoubtedly face more talented defenses in the games to come. For now, Monken continues to demonstrate why he is the highest-paid offensive coordinator in college football. Loser: Georgia’s late-game defense Georgia’s defense was excellent throughout the game. The Gamecocks didn’t score until their final drive of the game and finished with only 306 yards of offense. But let Nolan Smith explain why that late touchdown by South Carolina matters. “If you in, you’re a starter. They did score. No matter what, they scored. We had points on the board and our job is don’t let nobody in our endzone,” Smith said. “If you on the field, you a starter. A lot of people at Georgia know that saying so I don’t want to hear you say that again.”