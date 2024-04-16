clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
ProfileProfileYoutubeVisit our Youtube page.

Welcome to "Good Day UGA", your daily stop for the latest Georgia football news and information. Check us out every weekday morning so that you are up-to-date on the latest info on football, recruiting, and everything else UGA.

ArticleArticle Latest Good Day, UGA
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
What we learned about each Georgia football position group this spring
ATHENS — Kirby Smart knows not to make any judgments based on G-Day. It is just one of 15 spring practices.
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia football winners and losers following 2024 spring game
Winner: Georgia wide receivers
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Why Gunner Stockton, not Carson Beck, is the main attraction at …
ATHENS — When you’re the starting quarterback on one of the top teams in the country, you’re going to draw a lot of attention.
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Joenel Aguero impresses Georgia teammates with strong spring practice …
ATHENS — Dominic Lovett has been one of Georgia’s better players this spring.
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Kirby Smart gives his thoughts on how NIL does and doesn’t impact …
ATHENS — At the moment, Georgia does not have a quarterback commitment for the 2025 recruiting cycle.
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle Most Read
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Georgia football winners and losers following 2024 spring game

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Kirby Smart updates Georgia quarterback position as transfer portal …

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Travis Smith Jr: Priority in-state WR says he will ‘feel the energy …

Jeff Sentell
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Georgia running back Andrew Paul plans to enter transfer portal

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Georgia football podcast: UGA defense ‘strikes back’ with impressive …

Brandon Adams
Leave a Comment