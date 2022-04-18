Georgia football winners and losers following 2022 spring game

Quite a few Georgia defensive linemen stood out on Saturday. That Jalen Carter or Zion Logue made plays shouldn’t be a surprise given how they’ve played this spring. They’re going to be big-time players for Georgia at the position this fall.

Georgia very likely will have three defensive linemen taken in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. That’s an unprecedented amount of talent leaving. But between the emergence of Ingram-Dawkins on Saturday and what Kirby Smart had to say about Warren Brinson and Nasir Stackhouse, there’s reason for optimism beyond the moving brick wall that is Carter.

“I think Naz (Stackhouse) has done a lot to change his body. He’s lost 10 to 15 pounds, he’s changed his body fat percentage,” Smart said. “Warren is a quick-twitch guy that can make some plays when he moves inside. He’s gotten tougher. He’s gotten more physical. Those guys are going to have to play meaningful minutes and become very dependable for us to go where we want to.”

Georgia was without Tramel Walthour on Saturday, as he had a knee injury. Should Georgia get him back in the mix, the Bulldogs could possibly consider the defensive line a strength this season. And that’s all before even considering the development of touted freshmen such as Mykel Williams, Bear Alexander and Christen Miller.