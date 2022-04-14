Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. Dominick Blaylock, Arik Gilbert among those looking to cap strong springs at G-Day Spring practice will come to a close on Saturday with G-Day. The Bulldogs have a practice on Thursday, but much of the work this spring has already been done. And while many will want to overreact to what we see on Saturday, the reality is that the 14 practices prior are more important than the big spring game. Knowing that, we already have a good idea of who has stood out this spring. The Bulldogs have had multiple spring scrimmages, along with a handful of vigorous practices this spring. While standouts aren’t just limited to those listed below, we’ve identified one player at each position who has been able to make a positive impact this spring.

Quarterback: Carson Beck Stetson Bennett is still the starter for Georgia. But it has been an up-and-down spring for the senior. For Beck, he’s made consistent strides this spring, much as he did last spring. While many were eager to see how the back-up quarterback battle played out between Beck and redshirt freshman Brock Vandagriff, it appears Beck has had the upper hand this spring. Part of that can be chalked up to his experience edge, but it seems like Beck has taken another step in his development this spring.

Running back: Kendall Milton By all accounts, Kenny McIntosh and Daijun Edwards have also faired well this spring. There's a reason Georgia is bullish on this position, even with having to replace two future NFL running backs in James Cook and Zamir White.

But we’re going with Milton here. Milton is healthy, having recovered from the MCL injury that shortened his 2021 season. But he also further understands the opportunity he has in front of him this spring and what it means for him. “I’m very hungry, especially the past two years with the timing of the injuries,” Milton said. “I was starting to do pretty good, and then they happened. I’m grinding this offseason …. I’m trying to identify the reads a little bit better and coverages better and fix little things in my game that can show huge improvement on the field.” Talent has never been in question for Milton. He just hasn’t had the chance to capitalize on it. This spring, he’s further put himself in position to be one of Georgia’s top offensive weapons for the 2022 season. Wide receiver: Dominick Blaylock We understand if you’re skeptical. Blaylock has missed much of the past two seasons due to various knee injuries. We’ve heard time and time again about his progress and where he might be in terms of his recovery.