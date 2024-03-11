clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Welcome to "Good Day UGA", your daily stop for the latest Georgia football news and information.

The 1 player at each position Georgia football needs to have a strong …
ATHENS — For the first time in 2024, the Georgia football team will take the practice field on Tuesday.
Connor Riley
Georgia football needs Trevor Etienne to have a strong spring if he’s to …
Dell McGee never got the chance to coach Trevor Etienne. McGee took the Georgia State head coaching job prior to Etienne taking his first step onto the Georgia practice …
Connor Riley
What the NFL combine tells us about the 2024 Georgia football team
ATHENS — If you follow the NFL combine closely, it can tell you a lot about the previous college football season. Michigan and Washington were the two most represented …
Connor Riley
Georgia football winners and losers following 2024 NFL Combine
Winner: Georgia defensive backs
Connor Riley
Replacing assistants will be Kirby Smart’s next consistent challenge for …
ATHENS — This is not the first time Kirby Smart has had to replace four assistant coaches in one offseason cycle.
Connor Riley
Next Generation: Why expectations higher than rainbows are nothing …

Jeff Sentell
Spring brings high expectations, question marks for Dawgs

Bill King
Georgia baseball off to best start in modern history, sweeps last …

Jack Leo
With nearly 30 newcomers, spring practice will be vital for Georgia …

Connor Riley
Georgia football podcast: Atlanta Braves star pays a huge compliment …

Brandon Adams
