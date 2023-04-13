Georgia football spring standouts for each position group

Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, and everything else UGA. Georgia football spring standouts for every position group For the most part, spring practice is wrapped up. Georgia will hold its final practice on Saturday. But G-Day is such a different beast than the previous 14 practices, as fans and television cameras will be on hand for the event. G-Day has also been a misnomer in the past for future success. What happens prior to G-Day is far more important than what usually happens during the scrimmage. Consider in 2021 when Stetson Bennett attempted just four passes, while Arik Gilbert caught two touchdown passes in last year’s game.

So below we’ll highlight a player from each position that had some strong moments this spring. This isn’t to say that the mentioned player is now the best player at the position, but rather to praise someone who made positive strides during the spring period. Quarterback: Brock Vandagriff I am not saying Vandagriff is now QB1. If Georgia were to play a game tomorrow, Carson Beck would be the starting quarterback. Beck himself has also had a good spring.

But Vandagriff entered spring with a lot of questions, largely due to the fact that he just hadn't played a ton of football in the previous year. That he is battling Beck for first-team reps and holding his own is a positive sign for his development and the long-term strength of the quarterback position. There were questions about whether or not Vandagriff would enter the portal and look elsewhere, given where Beck entered spring. That would come as a pretty big surprise at this point given the strides made by Vandagriff.

Vandagriff has played well enough to make this a real competition entering the fall. Perhaps no player can make a bigger statement than the redshirt sophomore quarterback with a strong performance on G-Day. Running back: Branson Robinson Robinson gets the nod in large part here because of the injuries around him. Kendall Milton and Daijun Edwards were both dealing with hamstring injuries, while Andrew Paul still isn't fully cleared following his ACL injury. Robinson got a ton of usage this spring. Georgia coach Kirby Smart wants to see him become a more well-rounded running back, meaning Robinson needs to work on his pass-blocking and receiving skills. Given Georgia isn't expected to run the ball much during G-Day — the Bulldogs traditionally have aired it out during the scrimmage — Robinson should have plenty of opportunities to show how he's improved in those areas.