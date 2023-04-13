Georgia football spring standouts for each position group
For the most part, spring practice is wrapped up. Georgia will hold its final practice on Saturday. But G-Day is such a different beast than the previous 14 practices, as fans and television cameras will be on hand for the event.
G-Day has also been a misnomer in the past for future success. What happens prior to G-Day is far more important than what usually happens during the scrimmage. Consider in 2021 when Stetson Bennett attempted just four passes, while Arik Gilbert caught two touchdown passes in last year’s game.
So below we’ll highlight a player from each position that had some strong moments this spring. This isn’t to say that the mentioned player is now the best player at the position, but rather to praise someone who made positive strides during the spring period.
Quarterback: Brock Vandagriff
I am not saying Vandagriff is now QB1. If Georgia were to play a game tomorrow, Carson Beck would be the starting quarterback. Beck himself has also had a good spring.
But Vandagriff entered spring with a lot of questions, largely due to the fact that he just hadn’t played a ton of football in the previous year. That he is battling Beck for first-team reps and holding his own is a positive sign for his development and the long-term strength of the quarterback position.
There were questions about whether or not Vandagriff would enter the portal and look elsewhere, given where Beck entered spring. That would come as a pretty big surprise at this point given the strides made by Vandagriff.
Vandagriff has played well enough to make this a real competition entering the fall. Perhaps no player can make a bigger statement than the redshirt sophomore quarterback with a strong performance on G-Day.
Running back: Branson Robinson
Robinson gets the nod in large part here because of the injuries around him. Kendall Milton and Daijun Edwards were both dealing with hamstring injuries, while Andrew Paul still isn’t fully cleared following his ACL injury.
Robinson got a ton of usage this spring. Georgia coach Kirby Smart wants to see him become a more well-rounded running back, meaning Robinson needs to work on his pass-blocking and receiving skills.
Given Georgia isn’t expected to run the ball much during G-Day — the Bulldogs traditionally have aired it out during the scrimmage — Robinson should have plenty of opportunities to show how he’s improved in those areas.
Wide receiver: Arian Smith
Smart singled out Dillon Bell and Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint in a recent interview as players who had strong springs. Smith did as well, taking advantage of the fact that he was finally healthy this spring after battling injuries throughout his career.
No one can match Smith’s speed and at the very least that should make him a role player in Georgia’s offense. As he continues to improve as an all-around receiver — Smith noted he’s worked much harder on his blocking — Smith hopes to show new offensive coordinator Mike Bobo that he is more than just a gadget player.
Tight end: Lawson Luckie
Oscar Delp has earned praise for how he has improved as a blocker. He’s still ahead of Luckie on the depth chart and should be seen as a contributor for Georgia this fall.
No freshman has had a better spring than Luckie. Much of that can be chalked up to how Luckie practiced during bowl season, quickly earning the trust of Smart and Todd Hartley.