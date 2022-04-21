Keele Ringo, Arik Gilbert headline 10 Georgia football standouts from G-Day

Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. 10 Georgia football standouts following the conclusion of spring practice Carson Beck: No, Beck did not unseat Stetson Bennett as the starting quarterback. Kirby Smart made that very clear in the postgame press conference on Saturday. “Our team knows Stetson is our quarterback; know what I mean? Stetson has done a tremendous job,” Smart said. “Stetson has been an incredible leader, done what we’ve asked.”

If Beck is able to continue his progress into the summer and then fall, he could position himself to earn reps during the season. Bennett did the same a season ago, and when JT Daniels suffered a second injury, Bennett took control of the position. Beck has to continue to do everything in his power, as he did this spring, to capitalize if such a situation were to arise. Kearis Jackson: A couple of other wide receivers deserve praise here in Dominick Blaylock and Smith. But Jackson really shined on Saturday, showing an impressive burst. He led all pass catchers with 107 yards on just four receptions. One can understand why Jackson would be miffed with people comparing him to his 2020 form. It’s fair to say that on Saturday he showed another gear he didn’t have in that season, where he led the Bulldogs in receiving yards.