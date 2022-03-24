Kelee Ringo, Stetson Bennett and life for Georgia football after winning National Championship

Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. Georgia football players discuss moving on from National Championship In his first press conference of the spring, Georgia coach Kirby Smart made it clear there would be no title defense for the 2022 Georgia football. The Bulldogs lost too much from the 2021 team to adequately say they were defending a championship from the previous season. Smart wanted to make it clear the 2022 team would be judged on its own merits. Like every season at Georgia, the goal is to win a National Championship, not reminisce about the previous title.

“When we came back and went to work for those six weeks, that’s -- we’ve put that to the side. We’re not communicating, talking about that,” Smart said. “We start fresh just like we did when we lost to Texas in a bowl game. We start completely new.” For Stetson Bennett, he could have had the 33-18 win over Alabama be his final game as a Bulldog. The 2020 and 2021 seasons were trying for Bennett, bouncing between the bench and starting role at Georgia. He had discussions with the Georgia coaching staff about coming back and admits he didn’t like everything he was told. Bennett in speaking to reporters this week made it clear. He loves playing football and he loves doing so at the University of Georgia. Sure going out on top would be nice, but there’s something even better out there in his mind.

"It's about the daily grind, the daily competition … where do we want to be next week. Where do we want to be tomorrow? It's those little goals," Bennett said. "Shoot, why does anybody who's ever won something do it again? Because it's cool. So, let's go do it again. "Let's see if we've got what it takes."