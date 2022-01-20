What latest Georgia quarterback news means for 2022 team

So with the door open at Georgia for him to return, Bennett walked through. He announced the move just minutes after fellow quarterback JT Daniels officially put his name into the transfer portal. Sandwiched between those two decisions was wide receiver Jermaine Burton putting his name in the transfer portal.

Stetson Bennett always made his thoughts on the matter very clear. He loves playing football. He wants to keep playing, as no one plays the game forever. He had the opportunity to do so for another year at Georgia after leading the Bulldogs to their first National Championship in 41 years.

Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more.

Let’s also consider the fact that if you told a Georgia fan before the season that the Bulldogs won the National Championship, most would’ve assumed Daniels would be off to the NFL. Given what we also know about Bennett, it wouldn’t have been far-fetched to see him returning for another year given his experience gained during the 2020 season.

The Bulldogs were likely to always find themselves in the current situation. Only now, the Bulldogs actually bring back the quarterback that played a part in Georgia winning the National Championship.

As for the long-term impact on the position, many will wonder what becomes of Carson Beck, Brock Vandagriff and Gunner Stockton. As it stands, Georgia will once again have four scholarship quarterbacks on its roster going forward.

Beck, Vandagriff and Stockton all were higher-ranked recruits than Bennett and many will be interested in the development of all three, most immediately in spring practice. Vandagriff has the highest upside and possesses much of the same mobility that was a differentiator in Bennett starting over Daniels this season.

For any handwringing that comes through about the long-term development of either of those three quarterbacks, consider that if one of them gave Georgia a better chance to win games, Kirby Smart would play them.

“We have really good players at the quarterback position, and we do, and we’re lucky to have the guys that we have,” Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken said prior to the Orange Bowl. “Stetson Bennett is a hell of a football player, and so is JT Daniels, so is Carson Beck and we believe Brock Vandagriff is going to be a good player.