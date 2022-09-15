Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. Stetson Bennett, Spencer Rattler and life after getting benched Coming out of high school, Spencer Rattler and Stetson Bennett could not have been more different as prospects. Rattler was the No. 1 ranked quarterback in the 2019 cycle, a can’t-miss prospect who was featured on Netflix’s QB1: Beyond The Lights. Bennett’s story is well-chronicled by this point. He came to Georgia as a walk-on from Pierce County High School. He did not have a recruiting ranking as a member of the 2017 cycle.

Both will start at quarterback for their respective teams on Saturday. Both left the schools they originally went to. They also understand what it is like to be benched, multiple times in fact. Most importantly though, they both know how to overcome said benching and become starting quarterbacks at SEC programs. Rattler was benched in each of Oklahoma’s last two games against Texas. He regained the starting job in 2020, only for Caleb Williams to keep the job in 2021. He ended up transferring to South Carolina, even after Lincoln Riley had up and left the Sooners for USC.

Through two games, he’s helped South Carolina’s offense score 30 points each time, equaling the number of times South Carolina scored more than 30 points last season. He’s been intercepted three times in South Carolina’s first two games, but he ranks third in the SEC in passing to this point. Clearly, he’s an upgrade at the position compared to what South Carolina had a season ago. Related: Talented Spencer Rattler makes South Carolina dangerous

As for Bennett, he’s clearly taken another step forward in his time at Georgia. He’s been virtually flawless to start the season, accounting for four touchdowns and zero turnovers. He’s second in passing yards among SEC quarterbacks, earning real Heisman and NFL draft buzz to start 2022. “I think confidence in himself, that’s the biggest change,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “He gets better and better at it with reps, but he’s got confidence in himself and he’s seen himself play well in big moments. I think that helps the quarterback be able to play with a little more composure.” Bennett doesn’t have to look over his shoulder the way he did last season with JT Daniels, the man who replaced in both 2020 and 2021. Bennett left the Florida game in 2020 with a shoulder injury and then saw Daniels ascend as Georgia’s starting quarterback. He was thrust into duty in 2021 when Daniels picked up an injury against Clemson. He delivered a flawless performance against UAB, yet Georgia still went back to Daniels for the start against South Carolina. Bennett earned playing time against South Carolina, but he threw an interception on one of his three pass attempts. It wasn’t until Daniels picked up another injury that Georgia went back to Bennett, who has since been able to hold onto the job for good. “I think he’s grown a lot in his maturity. Really trusting coach Monken and coach Smart,” center Sedrick Van Pran said. “Taking that coaching and really applying it to the offense. I think this is the most Stetson has been in control of the offense honestly since I’ve been here.”