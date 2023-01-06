How a win over UAB gave Stetson Bennett the prospective he needed to shine for Georgia football

Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. How a win over UAB changed everything for Stetson Bennett Stetson Bennett’s story has been told many times over by this point. The walk-on who left, went to JUCO, came back, sat as back-up, started, returned to the bench only to then become a starter again and ultimately lead Georgia to where it now sits, one game away from winning its second straight national championship. Bennett has a chance to take down a couple of records with even a decent game against the Horned Frogs. He can claim both the single season school passing yard record and become the first Georgia quarterback to throw for more than 4,000-yards in one season. Along with being Georgia’s first two-time national championship winning quarterback and the school’s first Heisman Trophy finalist quarterback.

He's come a long way since getting booed as he made his first start of the 2021 season. That came against UAB, when Bennett filled in for an injured JT Daniels. Many hoped to see Carson Beck, who was named by offensive coordinator Todd Monken as the No. 2 quarterback at the start of fall practice in 2021. The game against the Blazers was of little consequence in the grand scheme of things, as the Bulldogs were coming off a knock-down, drag-out game against Clemson.

It may not have been an important result to the fan base, but what happened to Bennett that day, and in the practices after, had a profound impact on him getting to the precipice of history. “I did realize after 2020, and I hated them and I was like screw you guys, blah, blah, blah, but after that, maybe it was after I started playing in 2021 and after UAB, I was like, you know, they are going to play the best player,” Bennett said prior to Georgia’s win over Ohio State. “They’re going to play the best player. Their job is to win; if they don’t win they’re going to get fired. They’re making a lot of money right now and they don’t want to get fired.” Instead of seeing what an unproven Beck could do, Georgia went with the somewhat known option in Bennett. It was only a season before in a game against Arkansas that Georgia opted to go with the more high-upside player in D’Wan Mathis instead of Bennett.