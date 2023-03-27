Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, and everything else UGA. Spring practice shows what most obvious strengths are for Georgia football If you want to get a good idea about the the two most obvious strengths on Georgia’s 2023 team, it’s perhaps best to look at the guys who aren’t expected to be starting.

Xavian Sorey was a 5-star linebacker prospect in the 2021 recruiting cycle. Micah Morris and Dylan Fairchild were both top 100 overall prospects in the same recruiting class. All were expected to be big-time contributors for Georgia and could still end up being so. That they aren’t right now isn’t so much a reflection of their abilities, but just how much talent Georgia has. “Micah Morris and Dylan Fairchild are both really impressive right now. Jared Wilson,” offensive lineman Tate Ratledge said. “He’s an athlete. He’s physical. He’s smart. There’s a lot. Monroe [Freeling] came in. He’s athletic. He just shows how athletic he is. Of course, he’s got things to learn here and there just about college ball, but a lot of people have come in and started doing really well.”

Georgia brings back both starting linebackers in Smael Mondon and Jamon Dumas-Johnson. They each have All-American potential,l should they continue to improve. On the offensive line, Georgia does have to replace both its starting offensive tackles. In bringing back Xavier Truss, Sedrick Van Pran and Tate Ratledge — the starting left guard, center and right guard from the 2022 team — Georgia is still expected to have one of the best offensive lines in college football. The Bulldogs do have their fair share of questions and those will need to be answered. Who starts at quarterback? Who replaces All-Americans Chris Smith and Jalen Carter? What does a Mike Bobo offense look like?