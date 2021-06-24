Georgia football talent ‘edge’ isn’t as significant as some think

Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. Georgia football talent edge offset by SEC slate, Clemson There’s no denying that Georgia has one of the most talented rosters in the country. That was the case last season and will be once again in 2021. Thanks to Bud Elliott of 247Sports, we know that 80 percent of Georgia’s roster is made up of former 4- or 5-star recruits. The only team with a higher percentage is Alabama at 84 percent. Ohio State is third at 79 percent. Then there’s a slight drop with Clemson coming in at 67 percent.

Three of those teams made the College Football Playoff last season. The Bulldogs were the only team that did not. This fact helps add to the narrative that Kirby Smart is not getting the most out of his team, or more bluntly underachieving. The Bulldogs, despite signing a top-four recruiting class in each of the last five recruiting cycles, have just one playoff appearance in that span. And that came back in the 2017 season, when Georgia’s roster was less talented in terms of blue chips on the roster. That season — where Georgia played for a national championship — saw Georgia have just 63 percent of its roster made up of blue-chip recruits. So why hasn’t the influx of talent led to more sustained high-end success for the Bulldogs? Simply put, its schedule has been littered with teams who also meet those qualifications.

Since the start of the 2017 season, Georgia has lost nine times. Eight of those nine defeats have come against teams that had a blue-chip threshold greater than 50 percent. The outlier was the 2019 home loss to South Carolina. It’s worth pointing out that the blue-chip ratio is best understood as a way to track championship depth. Not top-end talent. That can be illustrated by the 2020 Florida team, which came in at 63 percent, beating a Georgia team that had 82 percent of its roster comprised of blue-chip recruits. The Gators’ stars played better, while the Bulldogs were without George Pickens and Richard LeCounte for that game, in addition to JT Daniels serving in a back-up role.

Entering the 2021 season, Georgia’s regular-season schedule doesn’t appear to be as daunting as it has been in prior seasons. Georgia will see three teams that cross the 50 percent mark in Clemson, Florida (66 percent) and Auburn 56 (percent). That’s the same number as it was in the 2020 season, with Clemson replacing Alabama. One slight benefit for the Bulldogs is that instead of playing the Tigers in the fourth week of the season, Georgia gets them in the opening week. Depth shouldn’t matter quite as much at that point in the season as it did when Georgia and Alabama met in the fourth game of the 2020 season. Auburn was a blue-chip team last season, but the Tigers replaced Gus Malzahn with Bryan Harsin and have to replace their top three wide receivers. Georgia crushed Auburn 27-6 at home last season and that was with Stetson Bennett at quarterback as opposed to Daniels. Florida meanwhile will be drastically different offensively as it must replace Kyle Trask, Kyle Pitts and Kadarius Toney. But the Gators’ percentage of blue-chip prospects actually ticked up year-over-year. Related: Georgia football favored to beat Florida again in Jacksonville Another disadvantage that the Bulldogs have had to deal with in comparison to the rest of the college football is that when they have made it to Atlanta for the SEC championship game, it has added another team that hits the blue-chip ratio to its schedule.