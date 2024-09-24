clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Alabama’s Kalen DeBoer shares approach to beating Georgia amid big-game …
Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer is embracing the big-game environment and the challenge Georgia will bring to Tuscaloosa on Saturday.
Mike Griffith
Ousmane Kromah: Ultra-productive RB has Georgia football in final three …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 4-star Lee County RB Ousmane Kromah. He ranks as the nation’s No. 5 RB and the No. 84 overall …
Jeff Sentell
Everything Kirby Smart said about facing Alabama, Kalen DeBoer
ATHENS — This Georgia-Alabama game isn’t like most in recent memory.
Connor Riley
Kirby Smart gets candid about how he feels about Jalen Milroe ahead of …
ATHENS — Jalen Milroe gave Georgia a lot of problems last year.
Connor Riley
