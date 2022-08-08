Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. Tate Ratledge might be the most exciting option at guard, but he is not the only one for Georgia football At this point, we shouldn’t be surprised by Tate Ratledge anymore. First, he broke into the starting line-up at right guard at G-Day in 2021. An encouraging sign for the redshirt freshman in his first spring practice.

Then last fall he had perhaps the best fall camp out of anyone and started Georgia’s season-opener against Clemson. For a player who arrived at Georgia with a lot of promise, the offensive guard from Rome, Ga., looked well on his to living up to the lofty expectations that come with being the No. 37 overall player in the 2020 recruiting class. In the early stages of fall practice this go-around, Ratledge looks like the player we saw last August. He seems to have great strength, as evidenced by some of his impressive lifts in a recent video put out by the Georgia football Twitter account. He’s also taking first-team reps at the right guard spot once again, appearing to have a leg up on one of the more-contested position battles this fall. Related: Georgia football practice observations: Kirby Smart, Todd Monken not holding back in coaching Georgia freshmen

What makes all of this surprising is that Ratledge is making his way back from a foot injury he suffered on the opening drive against Clemson. Ratledge’s grand opening turned out to be his grand closing for his second year in Athens. Georgia has been cautious with Ratledge, in terms of both workload and praise. For someone as large as Ratledge — 6-foot-6 and 315 pounds— a broken bone in your foot is not an easy injury to come back from. With all the pushing and stomping that comes with playing on the offensive line, it’s easy to see it getting re-injured. One only has to look a Dominick Blaylock to see what happens if a player re-injures themselves, as the junior wide receiver missed most of two seasons after tearing the same ACL twice.