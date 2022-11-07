Dawgnation Logo
Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Kelee Ringo (5) intercepts a pass intended for Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver Cedric Tillman (4) as Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Malaki Starks (24) and fans react during the first half in a NCAA football game, at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, November 5, 2022, in Athens, Ga. Georgia won 27-13. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Georgia football winners and losers following statement win over Tennessee

@Kconnorriley
Posted

Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more.

Georgia football winners and losers following win over Tennessee

Winner: Kelee Ringo

Perhaps no player on Georgia’s roster has been more maligned than Ringo in 2022. Following his heroics in the national championship, there was an expectation that Ringo would go on to become some version of Deion Sanders and Darrelle Revis. Most early mock drafts have him as the top cornerback for next season’s NFL draft.

Ringo actually wanted cracks at Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt, the best receiver in college football this season. He torched Alabama for five touchdowns.

Kirby Smart couldn’t let Ringo do that, but the Georgia coach was thoroughly impressed with Ringo’s mindset and play on Saturday.

“He’s resilient. He’s a competitor,” Smart said. “He said, ‘I want No. 11.’ I’m like, ‘Well, that’s not the game plan. That’s not what we’re doing. We’re going to do it the way we think’s best. I appreciate your energy, your enthusiasm, but we’re going to put a plan together and we’re going to ask you to execute it. And he bought into that. He practiced really hard this week. It was important to him to play well.”

Ringo will probably get beat again later in the season. It happens given the position he plays. But Hooker didn’t throw a touchdown pass and the Volunteers didn’t have a single play longer than 28 yards.

The play of Georgia’s redshirt sophomore cornerback was a big, big reason why that was the case.

Loser: Anonymous Coaches

If you’re going to publicly call out the Georgia defense the way one anonymous coach did to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, you should at least put your name on it. That way we know which coach to just not listen to going forward.

The aforementioned coach said that Tennessee might score 50, the Georgia front seven was average and the back end of the defense was below average.

Tennessee was held to season-low yards and points. Georgia racked up a season-best 6.0 sacks and turned Hooker, the Heisman Trophy favorite, into a piñata. The Volunteers gave away the ball over twice on the afternoon and very nearly a third time when Jalen Carter blew up a third down.

Related: Zion Logue, Georgia defenders get the last laugh on anonymous coaches: ‘They said 50?’

Georgia did all of this without its emotional leader in Nolan Smith. It also saw Smith’s fellow outside linebacker Robert Beal exit the game with a neck injury.

No matter though for Georgia. The Bulldogs created pressure from elsewhere. Javon Bullard added 2.0 sacks, while three defensive linemen were able to bring down Hooker.

“Our kids understood the plan and they stuck to the plan,” Smart said. “The plan was really hard practice, lot of reps, lot of organization, lot of details in terms of how fast can we duplicate their speed, maybe even faster? Can we get lined up and execute? Can we stop the run? I think all the questions that we had coming in, you know, we don’t get to play against that kind of offense. So, it’s tough to prepare for.”

Players were aware of the comments that circulated, with Zion Logue making reference to them as he walked off the field. Maybe next time, Tennessee or future opponents would prefer anonymous coaches from giving a charged-up Georgia team any more fuel.

Winner: Brett Thorson

