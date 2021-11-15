Georgia football winners and losers following big road win over Tennessee

Georgia needed someone to step up in the pass rush following the suspension of Adam Anderson. Tindall gladly took up the mantle against Tennessee.

Tindall was far from the only linebacker to leave an imprint on the game, as Nakobe Dean registered a team-high 11 tackles. He added a sack, a forced fumble and a pass breakup.

Dean and Tindall making plays has been a frequent occurrence this season. The two, along with Quay Walker and so many others are why Georgia has the best defense in the country.

But with Anderson out for the foreseeable future and Nolan Smith dealing with an elbow injury, Georgia will ask Tindall to get after the opposing quarterback much more frequently now.