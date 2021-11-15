(1) Georgia
    Mississippi State
    43
    Final
    (16) Auburn
    34
    New Mexico State
    3
    Final
    (3) Alabama
    59
    Samford
    52
    Final
    Florida
    70
Georgia football-Tennessee-winners-losers
Georgia tight end Brock Bowers attempts to make a catch in Georgia's 41-17 win over Tennessee
Tony Walsh

Georgia football winners and losers following big road win over Tennessee

@Kconnorriley
Posted

Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more.

Georgia football winners and losers after commanding win over Tennessee

Winner: Channing Tindall

Georgia needed someone to step up in the pass rush following the suspension of Adam Anderson. Tindall gladly took up the mantle against Tennessee.

Tindall was far from the only linebacker to leave an imprint on the game, as Nakobe Dean registered a team-high 11 tackles. He added a sack, a forced fumble and a pass breakup.

Dean and Tindall making plays has been a frequent occurrence this season. The two, along with Quay Walker and so many others are why Georgia has the best defense in the country.

But with Anderson out for the foreseeable future and Nolan Smith dealing with an elbow injury, Georgia will ask Tindall to get after the opposing quarterback much more frequently now.