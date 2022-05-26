A look at the trajectories of Georgia football and Texas as Arch Manning recruitment intensifies

Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. What comes next in the recruitment of Arch Manning for Georgia football and Texas The recent commit quarterback Eli Holstein to Alabama was seen as significant in the recruiting world. Not so much because Alabama landed another top quarterback prospect — Holstein ranks as the No. 69 overall prospect in the On3 consensus rankings— but more so because of what it meant for the No. 1 quarterback prospect in the class. Alabama had been one of three teams seen as serious contenders for Arch Manning. Along with Georgia and Texas, Alabama was set to get an official visit from Manning next month.

That Alabama seemingly took itself out of the Manning business would align with Manning's recent comments about his recruitment. "I really have no idea right now," Manning told DawgNation's Jeff Sentell. "I kind of have narrowed it down a little bit. I don't have a timeline or anything like that. I'm just kind of focusing on spring football right now."

While teams like LSU and Florida will jockey to take Alabama’s place, it very much seems like a Texas and Georgia battle now for Manning’s services. Two programs that couldn’t be more different at this point in time.

Georgia is coming off a National Championship. Texas lost to Kansas last year. The Bulldogs had 15 players drafted. Texas had zero. The Bulldogs are led by a defensive coach, who was a Nick Saban assistant prior to getting the Georgia job. Texas is led by an offensive assistant in Steve Sarkisian, who prior to taking the Texas opening was also a Saban assistant. Whoever Manning ultimately chooses will end up getting an elite quarterback talent. Both schools have shown they can land that, whether it be Steve Sarkisian’s long-line of quarterback recruiting wins or Smart’s ability to land 5-star prospects such as Jacob Eason, Justin Fields and Brock Vandagriff. Landing Manning also likely brings in a wealth of other talented recruits, as is often the case with 5-star quarterbacks. Georgia saw this first-hand with Fields in the 2018 class. But recruiting well isn’t a problem for either school. Texas inked the No. 5 class in the 2022 recruiting cycle, while Georgia signed the No. 3 class. Perhaps the biggest difference between the two sides is how Georgia goes about developing all that talent and how Texas hasn’t been able to. The Longhorns haven’t produced a first-round pick on the offensive side of the ball since Vince Young in the 2006 NFL Draft. In addition to the zero picks in last year’s draft, Texas has had just 15 players taken in five drafts prior to that.