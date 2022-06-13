Can Georgia football tight end room be as impactful as 2021 Georgia defensive line?
What Georgia football must do to get the most out of its tight ends
Georgia having an embarrassment of riches at a single position proved to be a pretty sound strategy for the 2021 team. Led by the defensive line trio of Jordan Davis, Travon Walker and Devonte Wyatt, the group spearheaded Georgia’s run to the national championship.
That the Bulldogs also had maybe the best inside linebacker room in the country with Nakobe Dean, Quay Walker and Channing Tindall helped a great deal as well.
Entering 2022 though, all six of those players are off to the NFL. But the cupboard isn’t bare. In fact, there’s another position group on the other side of the ball that somehow might be even more loaded than either the defensive line or the linebacker room.
Georgia’s tight end room was recently named the most-talented position group in the country by 247Sports. Ahead of Ohio State’s wide receiver room, Clemson’s defensive line and Alabama’s linebacker room, which took up the No. 2, No. 3 and No. 4 spots.
The biggest name to know at the position for Georgia is Brock Bowers. All he did as a freshman was set the school record for touchdown receptions in a season. Even when Alabama and Michigan were aware of his obvious gifts, he found a way to score touchdowns in both of Georgia’s College Football Playoff games.
Expectations will be high for Bowers after he looks to build off one of the great freshman seasons in recent memory. But he shouldn’t have to carry the same load he did a season ago, as Georgia is deeper and perhaps healthier in the pass-catching department than it was a season ago.
Darnell Washington is back for Georgia this season, still looking to fully piece together his athletic gifts. An August foot injury slowed his sophomore season from a production standpoint, as he caught only 10 passes for 154 yards and a touchdown.
Washington once again missed spring practice with an injury, but the expectation is that he’ll be good to go once fall camp rolls around in August.
Because of his tremendous size — Washington towers over just about everybody on the team at 6-foot-7 and 265 pounds — Washington’s skillset differs from the rest in the room. He’s by far the best blocker of the group and will always have a spot on the field because of that. With John FitzPatrick off to the NFL, expect Washington to soak up even more reps than he did a season ago.
Bowers and Washington on their own might be the best tight end room in the country. But it’s the names behind those two that really separate this group. Brett Seither, Oscar Delp and Arik Gilbert are who Georgia will have to turn to if this group is to be like the Bulldogs’ defensive line or linebackers were a season ago.
Gilbert has been a fascination for those in the Georgia fan base dating back to his time as a 5-star recruit in the 2020 cycle. After a productive freshman season at LSU, Gilbert transferred to Georgia last June. He ended up stepping away from the team in August and did not return until January for personal reasons.
The spring, with both Bowers and Washington out, proved to be a very good one for Gilbert. He got back into football shape and then put forth a very impressive G-Day performance, catching two touchdowns.