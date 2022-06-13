Can Georgia football tight end room be as impactful as 2021 Georgia defensive line?

Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. What Georgia football must do to get the most out of its tight ends Georgia having an embarrassment of riches at a single position proved to be a pretty sound strategy for the 2021 team. Led by the defensive line trio of Jordan Davis, Travon Walker and Devonte Wyatt, the group spearheaded Georgia’s run to the national championship. That the Bulldogs also had maybe the best inside linebacker room in the country with Nakobe Dean, Quay Walker and Channing Tindall helped a great deal as well.

Entering 2022 though, all six of those players are off to the NFL. But the cupboard isn’t bare. In fact, there’s another position group on the other side of the ball that somehow might be even more loaded than either the defensive line or the linebacker room. Georgia’s tight end room was recently named the most-talented position group in the country by 247Sports. Ahead of Ohio State’s wide receiver room, Clemson’s defensive line and Alabama’s linebacker room, which took up the No. 2, No. 3 and No. 4 spots. The biggest name to know at the position for Georgia is Brock Bowers. All he did as a freshman was set the school record for touchdown receptions in a season. Even when Alabama and Michigan were aware of his obvious gifts, he found a way to score touchdowns in both of Georgia’s College Football Playoff games.

Expectations will be high for Bowers after he looks to build off one of the great freshman seasons in recent memory. But he shouldn’t have to carry the same load he did a season ago, as Georgia is deeper and perhaps healthier in the pass-catching department than it was a season ago. Darnell Washington is back for Georgia this season, still looking to fully piece together his athletic gifts. An August foot injury slowed his sophomore season from a production standpoint, as he caught only 10 passes for 154 yards and a touchdown.