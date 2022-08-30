Georgia football tight ends vs Oregon linebackers won’t decide Week 1 game, but it will still be a lot of fun

Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. Georgia football tight ends vs Oregon inside linebackers won’t decide Week 1 contest, but it will still be a lot of fun Oregon is not going to throw its talented pair of inside linebackers at Georgia’s tight ends and see which side comes out on top. The game will not be that simple for Georgia. “It could be a matchup where when one is blocking one of them, one might be covering them, but might be a DB too,” Smart said. “Are they going to play nickel, play regular? Those are all questions that will be answered the day of the game.”

But seeing Georgia deploy Brock Bowers, Darnell Washington, Arik Gilbert and Oscar Delp against Oregon’s collection of Noah Sewell and Justin Flowe should be perhaps the most entertaining battle in the game between the No. 3 and No. 11 teams in the country. Just about all of those players are capable of being Sunday players. “Our tight ends are really good football players,” Smart said. “They are conscientious. They work hard. We need them to be successful regardless of who we play because they’re good players, and good players got to play well.” Georgia football coach Kirby Smart shares his thoughts on UGA tight end

For Oregon, Sewell and Flowe are familiar to Smart. The Bulldogs recruited both of them hard in the 2020 recruiting class. But the two both elected to remain on the West Coast, as Flowe is from California and Sewell hails from Utah. The former was the No. 6 overall player, while the latter came in at No. 13. Smart swears both players were good enough to play at Georgia. While they may not be locked into covering the tight ends on every play, Georgia has to know where they are on every play.

One only has to look at how Lanning used Nakobe Dean, Quay Walker and Channing Tindall at Georgia last season. “Really good players. They remind me a lot of the players that were here last year,” center Sedrick Van Pran said. “Those players fly around. At the end of the day we have to go out there and compete and do what we can.” Sewell has been every bit as advertised, earning First Team All-PAC 12 honors last season while leading the Ducks in tackles and was second on the team in tackles for loss and sacks. This week in practice Georgia has freshman linebacker EJ Lightsey wearing Sewell’s No. 1 jersey in the hopes of getting a look at what Sewell might be able to do come Saturday. Flowe’s career to this point has been stalled by injuries. But under a new coach in Lanning, Flowe is finally healthy and poised to be a big-time player for the Ducks this season. What makes the tight ends for Georgia even more worrisome for Oregon was how much the Ducks struggled against tight end-heavy looks last season. . Utah used three tight end sets more than any team in the country last season and the Utes pounded Oregon by a combined score of 76 to 17. Oregon’s other loss regular season loss last season came against Stanford, long one of the more aggressive tight end teams in the sport. Georgia might be incentivized by Utah’s success to employ its arsenal of tight ends more often. Even with the scheme changes that figure to come with Lanning taking over, Georgia has more than enough talent at the tight end position to overwhelm teams.