Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. What we learned about Georgia football and the transfer portal The deadline for players to enter the transfer portal and still have immediate eligibility is today. For the most part, the transfer portal and its activity have slowed down, as far as the 2021 season is concerned. For Georgia, the Bulldogs have seen 10 players that were on scholarship enter the portal. That’s not as many as some of its fellow SEC programs, with Tennessee and Vanderbilt both having over twice as many transfers. Tyrique Stevenson, now at Miami, and Jermaine Johnson, who will play for Florida State, would’ve been likely starters for the Bulldogs in 2021.

The Bulldogs though didn’t wait idly by and were able to pull some talented players out of the portal to help the 2021 team. Georgia landed West Virginia defensive back Tykee Smith in April. Then in June, LSU transfer Arik Gilbert and former Clemson cornerback Derion Kendrick arrived in Athens as well. With all that has transpired with the transfer portal since the end of the 2020 season, we figure this would be an excellent time to take a look back and evaluate how the Bulldogs have — and haven’t — used the transfer portal. Georgia likes what it has in young wide receivers: From a numbers standpoint, the biggest net loss Georgia had at a single position is wide receiver.

Five former Bulldog wide receivers entered the transfer portal, with four of them already finding new homes. Trey Blount is now at Old Dominion, Makyia Tongue is an Oregon State Beaver, Matt Landers transferred to Toledo and Tommy Bush ended up at North Texas. Demetris Robertson is still looking for a new home after entering the portal in June. The Bulldogs have only brought in one player to offset the five departures in the form of Gilbert. While he played tight end at LSU, Gilbert has stated he will be playing wide receiver for the Bulldogs. Even if Georgia hadn’t gone out and added Gilbert, the transfer of the other five receivers says a lot about how the Bulldogs feel about the young talent in their wide receiver room.