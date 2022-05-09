Georgia football enters ‘get stronger, get bigger phase’ as transfer portal options dwindle

Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. Georgia football looking inward as opposed to transfer portal Former Georgia linebacker Quay Walker admits he did not reach his ceiling at Georgia. The first-round pick by the Green Bay Packers told reporters that Georgia asked him to do a lot of different things in his four seasons with the Bulldogs. Play special teams. Contribute as a role player. Wait until his senior year to become a full-time starter.

“It humbled me a whole lot. That was my first time facing adversity,” Walker told reporters at Green Bay’s mini-camp. “By the time I got to Georgia and not really playing or starting until my senior year, it helped me a whole lot throughout life. Not just on the football field but throughout life.” Walker added that he thought about transferring himself. But thanks to Georgia inside linebackers coach Glenn Schumann, Walker ended up staying at Georgia, becoming a National Champion and ultimately a first-round pick. The newest Green Bay Packer stayed at Georgia for four years, getting better and more polished each and every year. Polishing his game during the summer and sticking with the Georgia system that asked him to wear a number of hats.

“I don’t even think of this next phase as transfer portal phase, I think of it as get stronger, get bigger phase,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said after G-Day. “Like we have to get better. We’ve got to physically get better, so we’ve got to lift in May, we’ve got to work out in May. We’ve got to get some guys academically in a good place.” Non-graduates had until May 1 to enter the transfer portal if they were to take advantage of the one-time transfer exemption. In all, Georgia had 12 scholarship players enter the transfer portal since the end of the season. To this point what is most telling with Georgia though is that has not yet taken in any transfers. Even with power programs like Alabama, Ohio State and USC taking in multiple transfers this offseason, Georgia is much closer to Clemson this offseason in terms of transfer philosophy. Smart prefers to focus on his own players, that have been recruited from the high school ranks. “The guys that want to be here, we’re going to coach them. The guys that don’t, then we’re not going to chase after them,” Smart said. “We can’t. That’s their determination. We’re trying to create a culture of I want to be here and grow and get better. Like you come to Georgia, you get developed.”