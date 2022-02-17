Raise for defensive line coach Tray Scott shows why continuity matters for Georgia football

Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. Big raise may only be the beginning for Tray Scott, Georgia defensive line Tray Scott is not one of the more lauded Georgia assistants. He’s not frequently posting on social media, nor do you see him jumping around on the sideline on game day. He’ll often just walk the sidelines by himself in pregame. Yet Georgia’s defensive line coach is a name worth knowing. His recent raise reflects that, as a FOIA request revealed that Scott’s salary will go from $600,000 to $750,000. Only Glenn Schumann and Will Muschamp earned larger raises, and those two will be calling the Georgia defense next season.

Scott did not receive a title bump as of this writing. He will still be the defensive line coach for Georgia in 2022. But based on what he has done since taking the post before the 2017 season, that should be a very good thing for Georgia. Related: Georgia football assistant coaching salaries, raises surprisingly modest after championship season What Scott will have to do next season will be his hardest task to date. He must replace Jordan Davis, Travon Walker and Devonte Wyatt. The trio combined to start 43 games for Georgia last season, holding opposing offenses to 78 rushing yards per game on the ground, while finishing with a combined 10.5 sacks and 20 tackles for loss.

Walker was the only 5-star prospect of the group, with Davis’ and Wyatt’s path to stardom a direct testament to Scott’s ability to develop and connect with players. That ability is part of the reason why Davis, Wyatt and Walker are all currently projected as first-round picks in the upcoming NFL draft. ESPN’s Todd McShay recent mock draft had Walker being taken with the No. 16 pick, Davis being taken at No. 20 and Wyatt landing with the Green Bay Packers at no. 28. For context, Georgia hasn’t had a defensive lineman drafted since 2003. It took some time, but Scott has developed a great crop of players. “If they getting coached by Tray Scott, they in good hands,” Davis said before Georgia’s game against Michigan. “He’s not only going to develop you as a player, he’s going to develop you as a man. He’s dropped so many gems in just life stuff. I really appreciate that man. Love him to death. I love him like he’s family. If Coach Scott is still here, they getting coached by Tray Scott, they’re going to be in good hands, definitely.”