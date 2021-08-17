How Georgia football can overcome short-term injuries at wide receiver

Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. Georgia football wide receivers continue to battle injuries at wide receiver Since Cortez Hankton was hired, the Georgia Bulldogs have signed five wide receivers ranked among the top 100 overall prospects in their respective recruiting class. All five of them are still on the team. Currently though, just one of them is fully healthy. That would be redshirt freshman Arian Smith. He missed a majority of his freshman season with a knee injury and had a wrist injury in the spring as well.

The injuries in the wide receiver best illustrate the concerns within the room. Not only has the depth taken a hit with five wide receivers hitting the transfer portal this offseason, but now nearly all of the ones who stayed have some ailment. George Pickens and Dominick Blaylock are still recovering ACL injuries. When they see the field in 2021, if at all, is a wild guess at this point. On the more positive side, Jermaine Burton and Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint are dealing with ankle injuries. The latter missed the final four games of the 2021 season after fracturing his ankle against Florida but does seem to be making some progress and could possibly play in the opener against Clemson.

Burton was a surprise hold-out from this past Saturday’s scrimmage. Not helping matters was that Georgia was also without Kearis Jackson, who was the No. 130 prospect in the 2018 class, who is still working his way back from offseason knee surgery. The Bulldogs are down bad at wide receiver at the moment. Considering that position has been a major strength regarding the recent national champions, it is understandably worrying as the Bulldogs ready for the 2021 season. The status of Burton and Jackson in particular will have to be monitored in the lead up to the Clemson game.

"I would have said this year if we were perfectly healthy that we would have been ahead offensively than we were defensively, but some of the injuries have forced some guys up," Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said on Saturday. At the receiver position, that means a guy like Adonai Mitchell. He impressed in Georgia's spring game and clearly looks better than the 3-star ranking he had as a prospect would indicate. It's still worth keeping in mind that the game against Clemson will be his first college football game. Even if it were a lesser opponent, there's still a learning curve that comes with that adjustment. Burton had to deal with the same thing a season ago. And it wasn't until his fourth game as a freshman that he had more than three catches in a game. "I thought that Coach Monken made a good decision to throw Jermaine out there and make him go play early," Smart said. "It was tough. We went through some growing pains. He missed some things, didn't get some signals, got called offsides, but it paid off in the end because he got a lot more confidence."