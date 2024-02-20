clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
ProfileProfileYoutubeVisit our Youtube page.

Welcome to "Good Day UGA", your daily stop for the latest Georgia football news and information. Check us out every weekday morning so that you are up-to-date on the latest info on football, recruiting, and everything else UGA.

ArticleArticle Latest Good Day, UGA
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
What departure of Bryan McClendon means for the present and future of the …
ATHENS — On paper, it should be very easy to recruit the wide receiver position for Georgia at this point in time.
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Todd Hartley has Georgia well-positioned to handle life without Brock …
ATHENS — Replacing Brock Bowers won’t be easy. When you’ve got a case as both the best player in school history and the best tight end in the history of college football, you …
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia football needs Lawson Luckie to ‘be a freaking dude’ entering 2024 …
ATHENS — Brock Bowers has a good understanding of what tight end Lawson Luckie went through during the 2023 season.
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia football excited to see Oscar Delp continue to be ‘that guy’ at …
Todd Hartley made it a point to say that tight end Oscar Delp can bench more than either Brock Bowers or Darnell Washington.
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Where Georgia football roster sits from a scholarship standpoint after …
ATHENS — We’ve reached another made checkpoint in the offseason, as we’ve made it past National Signing Day.
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle Most Read
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Sentell’s Intel: What we learned about Georgia football recruiting …

Jeff Sentell
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Georgia football podcast: UGA earns high marks for aggressive …

Brandon Adams
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Julian Lewis: 5-star USC quarterback commit breaks down why Georgia …

Jeff Sentell
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

After promising end to freshman season, Anthony Evans eager to grow …

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

What departure of Bryan McClendon means for the present and future of …

Connor Riley
Leave a Comment