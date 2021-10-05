The worry for Georgia football that is ‘beyond anyone’s control’

Georgia will see a familiar face when it takes the field on Saturday against Auburn. The Bulldogs will look to slow down their former teammate, Demetris Robertson. “We happen to be good friends but once we get into between those lines, it’s time for me to do what I do best,” Chris Smith said. In four games for Auburn so far, Robertson has 17 receptions for 172 yards. He’s also got a pair of touchdown catches. All of those numbers top what he did a season ago in a Georgia uniform.

That lack of playing time and targets is a big reason why Robertson will be wearing Auburn colors in The Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry. “He wanted an opportunity to get more reps and an opportunity to play more and he felt like the opportunity was probably better there than it was here,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “We didn’t want to see D-Rob go. I’ve always thought a lot of D-Rob. He’d gotten better.” The early results at Auburn show Robertson was justified in his decision. But due to some unforeseen circumstances, he also could’ve taken on a bigger role at Georgia this fall.

Georgia has been decimated by injuries at the wide receiver position. Prior to Robertson transferring out in June, George Pickens and Dominick Blaylock were already dealing with ACL injuries. Neither has played in a game yet this season, though Blaylock is now dealing with a hamstring injury, rather than the knee. “We are hopeful with Dom; it’s been a hamstring, he’s got a nagging hamstring,” Smart said on Monday. “He’s going to warm-up, loosen up today early, and then hopefully be able to get some reps.” Related: Georgia football practice observations: Dominick Blaylock, George Pickens trending in opposite directions

Kearis Jackson, Georgia’s leading receiver last season, had knee surgery that has mostly limited him to punt returning duties. The junior has just 5 receptions for 59 yards so far this season. In Jackson’s first game of the 2020 season, he caught 6 passes for 62 yards. Even some of the younger options have been hobbled by injuries. Jermaine Burton was slowed in preseason camp by an ankle injury that limited him to start the year. He’s bounced back in recent weeks, and leads Georgia receivers in receptions, yards and touchdowns this season. Sophomore Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint missed the game against Arkansas with an ankle injury, while Arian Smith did not play due to a shin injury. Smart seemed more confident that those three return to action this week but he did not outright confirm they’ll be making the trip to Auburn. In a game against No. 8 Arkansas, Georgia started Burton, Adonai Mitchell and Ladd McConkey at wide receiver. Coming out of the 2020 season, Burton could’ve been seen as a starter. Mitchell and McConkey though? Not likely. Mitchell is a freshman who did not play high school football last season while McConkey redshirted. To date, the lack of depth at wide receiver hasn’t cost the Bulldogs. Mitchell and McConkey have both outplayed their recruiting rankings and displayed the requisite athleticism to play at the college level. But toasting defensive backs from Vanderbilt and South Carolina is a long way from making contested catches against Alabama or Penn State.