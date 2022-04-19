What to make of Georgia football wide receivers after encouraging spring game: ‘That time is still coming’

Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. Kearis Jackson, Georgia football wide receivers ready to ‘cut it loose’ after spring game ATHENS — Kearis Jackson was a little tired of the recognition. He knew he played well on Saturday, as he led the Bulldogs in receiving yards as he caught four passes for 107 yards. But more than the numbers, Jackson looked like he was back and perhaps even better than his 2020 form. Jackson had offseason knee surgery last summer, which would explain his 16-catch, 194-yard season.

“Everybody keeps saying 2020,” a bemused Jackson said. “I was okay in 2020 but today I felt ready to cut it loose and just be myself. That time is still coming.” Jackson was far from the only wide receiver to look like an improved version of his past self on Saturday. Arian Smith showcased his world-class speed, burning promising cornerback Daylen Everette for a 60-yard gain in the first quarter. Smith had three receptions for 83 yards while playing in a white non-contact jersey. There were also promising moments from Dominick Blaylock. The junior wide receiver, who was outstanding throughout Georgia’s 15 spring practices, hauled in five receptions for 67 yards. After being mostly an injured curiosity these past two seasons, Blaylock looked like the wide receiver who had so much promise in 2019.

Related: Dominick Blaylock opens up about his recovery process and contributing once again for Georgia football If those three wide receivers continue to build off what they did this spring, Georgia might have some difference-makers at the position this season. Add in the continued growth of AD Mitchell and Ladd McConkey and you start to see a talented room come together. But head coach Kirby Smart is still a bit weary when it comes to his wide receiver room. And you only have to look at the 2021 season to understand why that is still the case.