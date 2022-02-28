How Will Muschamp became Georgia’s most interesting assistant coach

Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. How Will Muschamp became Georgia’s most interesting assistant one season Much has changed for Georgia assistant coach Will Muschamp in the past year. At this point in 2021, Muschamp was only an analyst at Georgia. He was set to help instruct the coaches while also working behind the scenes in a recruiting capacity. In his second season with the program, he’ll serve as the co-defensive coordinator. His rapid ascent saw him become an on-field coach, play an instrumental part in Georgia finishing with the No. 3 signing class and help Georgia win a national championship for the first time since 1980.

Muschamp’s contributions earned him a significant raise this offseason, going from making $300,000 to $800,000. Along with fellow co-defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann, Muschamp will be the highest-paid defensive assistant on Georgia’s staff for the 2022 season. Georgia head coach Kirby Smart greatly valued Muschamp’s acumen, even before he became an on-field coach. Fellow analyst Buster Faulkner earned a raise this offseason, yet his $250,000 salary is still less than what Muschamp made in his lone season as an analyst. Georgia’s newest high-profile analyst, Mike Bobo, is set to only make $100,000 in the coming year. Muschamp’s prior head coaching experiences lend Smart some extra help. His past stops at South Carolina and Florida can help offer Smart an extra set of eyes and ears that understand the difficulties of being a head coach. But Muschamp is far from the only assistant with prior head coaching on Smart’s staff. Todd Monken was the head coach at Southern Miss before heading off to the NFL. Bobo also has head coaching experience in his time at Colorado State.