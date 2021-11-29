Georgia football winners and losers readies for Alabama in 2021 SEC Championship Game
Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more.
Georgia football winners and losers entering 2021 SEC Championship Game
Winner: Brock Bowers
Regardless of what the Mackey Award says, Bowers is clearly one of the best tight ends in the country.
He added another 100 receiving yards to his tally, giving him a team-best 652 on the season. He scored another two touchdowns, giving him 10 touchdown catches on the season.
That’s one off the school-record 11, set by Terrence Edwards back in 2002.
As Kirby Smart said on Sunday, it’s rare to see someone accomplish this much this soon. Especially from the tight end position.
Georgia spoke often on Saturday about wanting to still go out and play its best football. With this group of pass-catchers, led by a freshman tight end, Georgia looks poised to do that on the offensive side of the ball heading into a game against Alabama.
Loser: Georgia Tech
We’ll write more about Alabama throughout the week. Today let’s take one last look at the new low Georgia Tech sunk to on Saturday.
The Yellow Jackets lost for the fourth-straight time against Georgia. They were shut out for the second-straight week, ending the season getting outscored 100-0 in their final two games. In Geoff Collins’ two games against Georgia, the Yellow Jackets have been outscored 97-7.
In year three under Collins, this program is going backward. Collins is yet to win more than three games in a season at Georgia Tech. The head coach has already begun to make changes, as the Yellow Jackets parted ways with three staffers including their offensive coordinator. Were it not for Collins’ buyout, his seat might be much hotter.
This game hasn’t felt like much of a rivalry since Paul Johnson left after the 2018 season. That was the last time Georgia Tech scored more than 10 points against Georgia. If you count only games played in Atlanta, the Yellow Jackets haven’t scored more than 10 points against Georgia since 2013.
If you’re a Georgia fan, it’s probably a good thing that Georgia Tech has fallen on hard times. One only has to look at Ohio State and Alabama this weekend to see some of the difficulties in playing a talented rival. With how easy Georgia dispatched Georgia Tech, it proved to be a warmup for the SEC championship game.
One final number that explains the current state of this rivalry. There are 30-year old Georgia Tech fans out there that seen just one home win over Georgia in their lifetime.
Winner: The Georgia defense
We’ve tried to single out an individual member of the defense in this space every week. given it’s the end of the regular season though, let’s take a minute to appreciate how great this defense has been.
It led the nation in scoring defense, giving up a nice 6.9 points per game. That’s 8.1 points per game better than the second-best unit in the country, Clemson. That 8.1 points gap is the same distance between Clemson and the No. 43 ranked scoring defense in the country.
The Bulldogs also rank first in the country in yards per play allowed. This defense gets after the quarterback better than any previous Georgia unit, as the Bulldogs rank behind only Alabama, Pitt and Oklahoma State in sacks this season. They’ve got more than 40 for the first time since Smart became the head coach back in 2016.