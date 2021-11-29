Georgia football winners and losers readies for Alabama in 2021 SEC Championship Game

Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. Georgia football winners and losers entering 2021 SEC Championship Game Winner: Brock Bowers Regardless of what the Mackey Award says, Bowers is clearly one of the best tight ends in the country.

He added another 100 receiving yards to his tally, giving him a team-best 652 on the season. He scored another two touchdowns, giving him 10 touchdown catches on the season. That’s one off the school-record 11, set by Terrence Edwards back in 2002. As Kirby Smart said on Sunday, it’s rare to see someone accomplish this much this soon. Especially from the tight end position.

Georgia spoke often on Saturday about wanting to still go out and play its best football. With this group of pass-catchers, led by a freshman tight end, Georgia looks poised to do that on the offensive side of the ball heading into a game against Alabama. Loser: Georgia Tech We’ll write more about Alabama throughout the week. Today let’s take one last look at the new low Georgia Tech sunk to on Saturday. The Yellow Jackets lost for the fourth-straight time against Georgia. They were shut out for the second-straight week, ending the season getting outscored 100-0 in their final two games. In Geoff Collins’ two games against Georgia, the Yellow Jackets have been outscored 97-7. In year three under Collins, this program is going backward. Collins is yet to win more than three games in a season at Georgia Tech. The head coach has already begun to make changes, as the Yellow Jackets parted ways with three staffers including their offensive coordinator. Were it not for Collins’ buyout, his seat might be much hotter. This game hasn’t felt like much of a rivalry since Paul Johnson left after the 2018 season. That was the last time Georgia Tech scored more than 10 points against Georgia. If you count only games played in Atlanta, the Yellow Jackets haven’t scored more than 10 points against Georgia since 2013.