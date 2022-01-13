Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. Georgia football winners and losers from the 2022 National Championship Game Winners: James Cook and Zamir White Many thought James Cook and Zamir White would be the new Sony Michel and Nick Chubb when they arrived at Georgia as members of the 2018 recruiting class. While they may not have reached the individual heights of the two NFL running backs, Cook and White played massive roles for Georgia in the second half of Monday’s game.

Cook flipped the game with his 67-yard run. It was a moment of individual brilliance from the senior running back. The kind that Georgia so often didn’t seem to have against Alabama. On a field full of elite athletes, Cook was the best one on that play. “It was exciting to see him make that big run. He’s been really explosive all the playoffs,” offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer said. “It was a great moment for him, great moment for us, and we kind of got sparked what we wanted to get accomplished as a team.” For White, he proved to be the thunder to Cook’s lightning in the second half. He finished the game with 84 rushing yards, most of them the punishing type that softened up the Alabama defense as the game wore on.

Cook already announced that Monday was his final game for Georgia, as he’s off to the NFL to make life miserable for opposing defenses. The game very well have been White’s last one as well. It that’s the case, then the two go out as legends, who carved out their own space in ‘RBU’ lore. “Seeing my brothers smile knowing what we accomplished and holding up the trophy at the end,” Cook said. “Greatest moment and you can never get it back.” Loser: 1980 jokes This is self-explanatory. Winner: Lewis Cine Cine said on Tuesday morning he felt like he got by a train, describing the whirlwind of events that followed an incredibly physical football game.