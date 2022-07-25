Georgia football winners and losers following 2022 SEC Media Days

Georgia won the National Championship last season. It returns the bulk of a top-10 offense to go along with offensive coordinator Todd Monken. Defensively, the Bulldogs obviously have some key components to replace. But the Bulldogs still have three defenders that made Preseason First Team All-SEC. The cupboard is not bare on that side of the ball, just inexperienced.

“We have some returning players, but they’re hungry as ever,” Kirby Smart said. “People ask the question, How does it feel to be hunted? We will not be hunted at the University of Georgia. I can promise you that. The hunting we do will be from us going the other direction. We’re not going to sit back and be passive about.”

It would appear that Georgia very much still has some hunting to do.

Even if he spent time at media days explaining the benefits of NIL.

“The unfortunate part of NIL is you hear all the negative and all the negative outweighs the positive in the media,” Smart said. “You’ve got a guy like Dan Jackson who is not on scholarship who’s having the use NIL to pay for his college education and help himself out with NIL. We’ve got a guy, Micah Morris, who’s got an ill father. He’s able to send money back to his dad who is on dialysis. There’s countless stories like that.

“I would rival anybody in the country with 95 NIL deals coming off a National Championship and pretty gaudy number total that we’ve been able to give out.”

NIL has become such a hot-button issue that there is no point in trying to engage in a discussion on the matter. Doing so requires nuance, and that seems to be lacking in the debate-style shows or 280-character tweets.

Congress won’t be coming in with some federal NIL legislation. Certain schools, in a desire to get instant results, are going to be hype-aggressive in doling out cash for recruits. With only being the second year of the NIL era, it’s too early to tell if those investments end up paying off for the schools.

Georgia is never going to be able to cry poor when it comes to this subject. With a new SEC TV deal incoming, schools will be making hand over fists dollars, which in part enables Smart to make as much as he now will.