Georgia football winners and losers from 2023 National Championship domination

Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. Georgia football winners and losers from 2023 National Championship game Winner: Darnell Washington Darnell Washington admitted he was feeling down as he watched Georgia’s comeback against Ohio State. He wanted to be out there on the field, but a second quarter ankle injury put him in a boot and crutches.

“He was one of the toughest players we had. Missouri, his shoulder pops out, and he will not come out of the game,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “LSU, he gets cut. He’s 6′7″ and they cut him at his ankles and shins, nothing worse than that, and he’s waving people off – I’m not coming out; like, I’m pissed off. “And to see that growth and to see him care about winning the game last night, like, he played last night selflessly.” Given Washington’s unique measurables, he’s going to be a very popular and intriguing NFL draft prospect. Smart mentioned in his press conference on Tuesday that Washington came to Georgia to go to the NFL. After his three years in Athens, he seems poised to do that.