Georgia football winners and losers from 2023 National Championship domination
Winner: Darnell Washington
Darnell Washington admitted he was feeling down as he watched Georgia’s comeback against Ohio State. He wanted to be out there on the field, but a second quarter ankle injury put him in a boot and crutches.
“He was one of the toughest players we had. Missouri, his shoulder pops out, and he will not come out of the game,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “LSU, he gets cut. He’s 6′7″ and they cut him at his ankles and shins, nothing worse than that, and he’s waving people off – I’m not coming out; like, I’m pissed off.
“And to see that growth and to see him care about winning the game last night, like, he played last night selflessly.”
Given Washington’s unique measurables, he’s going to be a very popular and intriguing NFL draft prospect. Smart mentioned in his press conference on Tuesday that Washington came to Georgia to go to the NFL. After his three years in Athens, he seems poised to do that.
Washington played an invaluable and often thankless role on this Georgia team. It made him better and is probably going to help him earn a lot of money in the long run. Not every tight end could stand to watch Brock Bowers put up the numbers that he has, much less one as talented as Washington.
It should not be lost to those who follow this program how much Monday night meant to Washington. Clearly, in some pain, he put forth a performance that represents all this 2022 Georgia football team is about.
“Not a lot of throws targeted for Darnell,” Smart said. “It was blocking and covering people up. And that part will always hold a special place in my heart for the sacrifices he made for our team.”
Loser: Nick Saban
The Alabama head coach was in hell, as the kids say. While working for ESPN as an analyst, he had a front-row seat to Georgia dropping a legendary beatdown against an overmatched TCU team.
Then at halftime, with Georgia well on its way to winning a second-consecutive national championship, David Pollack twisted the knife.