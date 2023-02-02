Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more.

Georgia football winners and losers from quiet 2023 National Signing Day

Winner: Fran Brown

Anytime you land the No. 1 player in country for your position group, it’s a good day. That happened for Brown on Wednesday, as Georgia landed a commitment from 2024 5-star cornerback Ellis Robinson. He’s the No. 1 cornerback in the country for the 2024 signing class and the No. 7 overall player in the cycle, according to the On3 Consensus.