Georgia football winners and losers from quiet 2023 National Signing Day
Winner: Fran Brown
Anytime you land the No. 1 player in country for your position group, it’s a good day. That happened for Brown on Wednesday, as Georgia landed a commitment from 2024 5-star cornerback Ellis Robinson. He’s the No. 1 cornerback in the country for the 2024 signing class and the No. 7 overall player in the cycle, according to the On3 Consensus.
Brown and Rhule have history together, as Brown played for Rhule at Western Carolina and then coached with him at Temple and Baylor. Rhule confidently told reporters that Brown is going to be a head coach someday, and sooner rather than later at that.
That connection also helped a couple of former Bulldogs find a new home at Nebraska. The Cornhuskers brought in three Georgia players via the transfer portal in MJ Sherman, Arik Gilbert and Jacob Hood.
Brown helped them all end up at Nebraska.