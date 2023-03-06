Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. Georgia football winners and losers following 2023 NFL Combine Winner: Former 5-star prospects Nolan Smith ran the fastest 40-yard dash of any front-seven defender. Broderick Jones did the same for the offensive linemen. Kelee Ringo’s 4.36 40-yard dash was the second-fastest of any Georgia player since Kirby Smart became the program’s head coach. And Darnell Washington may have put on a better show than all of them.

Each of those players was a 5-star prospect during the recruiting process and showed why that was the case. They were elite athletes coming out of high school and showcased that athleticism once again at the 2023 NFL Combine. “I think it helps me out a lot,” Jones said of his athleticism. “Just being able to have these sweet feet. I think it will help me at the next level along with all my other attributes. Started in high school playing all these other sports, basketball helped me a lot. Just staying in sports, that’s really all it was.” Related: Full 2023 NFL Combine testing results for Georgia football players

It should come as no surprise that each of those players could potentially hear their names in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Jones was the only lock of the four to be taken prior to the NFL combine. Smith and Washington answered a ton of questions and very likely moved firmly into first-round position. Ringo potentially did as well when you factor in his performance in the drills portion of the event. Georgia could very well have five first-round draft picks once again, as it did so in the 2022 NFL Draft.