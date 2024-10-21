Georgia football winners and losers after overcoming Texas, officiating

Welcome to "Good Day UGA", your daily stop for the latest Georgia football news and information. Check us out every weekday morning so that you are up-to-date on the latest info on football, recruiting, and everything else UGA.
Social media has a lot to say about Georgia football win, officials …
SEC announces massive fine for Texas, Greg Sankey issues official …
Final Grades from Georgia football 30-15 win over Texas
Return of Dawgs’ elite defense couldn’t have come at a better time
Josh Brooks posts lengthy statement to Twitter, challenges SEC over …