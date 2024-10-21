clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Welcome to "Good Day UGA", your daily stop for the latest Georgia football news and information. Check us out every weekday morning so that you are up-to-date on the latest info on football, recruiting, and everything else UGA.

Georgia football winners and losers after overcoming Texas, officiating
Winner: Daylen Everette
Connor Riley
Carson Beck, Dreams and Nightmares and what a win over No. 1 Texas would …
ATHENS — One of the opening lines to Meek Mill’ Dreams and Nightmares goes, “I used to pray for times like this, to rhyme like this. So I had to grind like that to shine like …
Connor Riley
Georgia pass rush could really use the best version of Mykel Williams: …
ATHENS — When it comes to defining a successful pass rush, there are a lot of different metrics one could use. Sacks, pressures, quarterback hits, average time to throw.
Connor Riley
Georgia football winners and losers as Bulldogs get unsatisfying win over …
Winner: Georgia’s wide receivers
Connor Riley
Kirby Smart uses Netflix, and not upsets, as motivation for Georgia …
ATHENS — Georgia is saying all the right things when it comes to playing Mississippi State this week. The Georgia Bulldogs know that anything can happen on a college football …
Connor Riley
Social media has a lot to say about Georgia football win, officials …

Connor Riley
SEC announces massive fine for Texas, Greg Sankey issues official …

Connor Riley
Final Grades from Georgia football 30-15 win over Texas

Connor Riley
Return of Dawgs’ elite defense couldn’t have come at a better time

Bill King
Josh Brooks posts lengthy statement to Twitter, challenges SEC over …

Connor Riley
