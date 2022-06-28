Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. Georgia football winners and losers following Arch Manning commitment to Texas Winner: Steve Sarkisian It’s not often you see an opposing coach go head-to-head against Kirby Smart and come out on top for a major prospect of need. Even at the quarterback position, Georgia found success in landing big-time players such as Justin Fields, Jacob Eason and Brock Vandagriff.

Yet Sarkisian went up against Georgia and beat out the Bulldogs for perhaps the most well-known quarterback prospect in some time in Manning. The No. 1 player in the 2023 recruiting cycle could’ve gone anywhere. Georgia, Clemson and Alabama all hosted Manning on visits at various points, while programs such as Florida and LSU tried to take a swing. It says a lot about the faith the Manning family has in Sarkisian to land the 5-star quarterback. Consider that Texas went 5-7 last season, which included a loss to Kansas. Sarkisian is undeniably a great offensive mind and helped Mac Jones and Tua Tagavoila turn into first-round picks while at Alabama. He also helped sign Bryce Young at Alabama.

Sarkisian was already under immense pressure at Texas, given the nature of the job. Adding Manning to that mix shouldn’t make things all that more pressurized. Sure Manning will bring more attention, but Sarkisian is tasked with elevating Texas into the sport’s elite. That is an easier task with Manning on your team. Landing Manning should make that somewhat easier for the Longhorns. Now comes the hard part — especially for the Longhorns who had zero draft picks this past year — of developing and getting the most out of their talent. Loser: Georgia in 5-star quarterback battles