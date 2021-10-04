Georgia football winners and losers following Week 5 win over Arkansas

Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. Georgia football winners and losers after Week 5 win over Arkansas Winner: Dan Jackson The happiest Georgia coach Kirby Smart was after the 37-0 win was when he spoke about walk-on safety Dan Jackson.

“This is the best question of the day,” Smart said. “Daniel Jackson is the most untold story on our team. The guy came from I don’t know where, walk-on. He runs a 4.5 all of sudden his freshman year. Where did we get this guy from? He’s a good football player.” Jackson is from North Hall High School in Gainesville, Ga. He’s a redshirt sophomore and was a member of the SEC Honor Roll last season. He made a few plays in Georgia’s spring game, including an interception of Carson Beck. Due to a “mass exodus” of defensive backs, Jackson has found himself as a rotational piece in Georgia’s defensive backfield this season. To date, he’s racked up 7 tackles, making the most of his playing time.

But he made his biggest impact to date on Saturday when he blocked a punt in the opening quarter. “Dan has always worked hard, never complained about anything,” defensive end Travon Walker said.” He’s just one of those guys that is positive always. He’s always there to pick you. He’s a great teammate. “To see him block that punt was awesome.”