Georgia football winners and losers following big win over Auburn

Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. Georgia football winners and losers following Georgia football win over Auburn Winner: Stetson Bennett Bennett did everything that was asked of him on Saturday. He was efficient, he was calm, he was a leader. Because of his play, Georgia picked up a 34-10 road win over Auburn for the second-straight year.

The senior quarterback completed 14 of his 21 pass attempts for 231 yards and 2 touchdowns. He also ripped off some timely runs, including a 30-yard scamper to pick up a third down. When Georgia needed him to be clutch he was. His second touchdown pass came after the Bulldogs had just stopped Auburn on fourth down. He needed just one 60-yard toss to Ladd McConkey to essentially put away Auburn. “I try to keep level,” Bennett said. “In my opinion, I’ll get juiced up sometimes. I need to keep a level head and make sure we execute that offense it is fun.”

When asked about possibly replacing Daniels, Bennett side-stepped the conversation as if it were a defender. As Daniels continues to get healthier, and based on what Kirby Smart said in pre-game he could very well return against Kentucky, he’s likely to return to the lineup. But Bennett continues to very clearly demonstrate that Georgia at least has two very capable quarterback options. “He made a lot of plays,” Kirby Smart said. “He hit some guys who were open and helping in the second half by doing a lot of run checks. I’m really proud of the way Stetson led the team. “Our players, I’m telling you, they believe in whoever is back there.” Loser: Georgia’s injury situation Daniels missed his third game of the season with a lat injury. The Bulldogs played just five wide receivers on Saturday. Safety Chris Smith left with a shoulder injury on the game’s opening drive and Jamaree Salyer exited in the second quarter with an ankle injury.