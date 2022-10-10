Dawgnation Logo
Georgia football-winners-losers-auburn
October 8, 2022 Athens - Georgia's running back Branson Robinson (22) celebrates after he scored a touchdown during the second half in a NCAA college football game at Sanford Stadium in Athens on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Georgia won 42-10 over Auburn. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Georgia football winners and losers after another annihilation of Auburn

@Kconnorriley
Posted

Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more.

Georgia football winners and losers following win over Auburn

Winner: Georgia running back rotation

Georgia saw Kendall Milton leave the game with a groin injury. He finished the game with just two carries for 13 yards. Given the Bulldogs are already without Andrew Paul, it left Georgia with just three healthy scholarship running backs.

Yet all three of them made big plays on Saturday. Freshman Branson Robinson led the team in rushing, posting a career-best 98 yards and scoring his first career touchdown.

“The addition of Branson was really big for us; he’s a guy we felt like all week we had to get more opportunities for him because he’s run the ball well in practice,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “He’s got a bit of a burst, and was able to get some carries with Kendall being banged up and I thought he did a good job.”

Daijun Edwards once again ran hard, impressing once again. He’s now Georgia’s leading rusher after an 83-yard performance. He also scored three touchdowns and had a fourth wiped away via penalty.

He’s the first Georgia running back to find the end zone three times in a game since Sony Michel did it in the Rose Bowl.

“I thought he did a really good job. He does a good job around the goal line, makes people miss,” Smart said. He’s elusive, but not so much explosive. He’s probably not going to break off a super long run, but he gets a lot of positive runs. It’s really hard to get him for a tackle for loss.”

