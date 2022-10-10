Georgia football winners and losers after another annihilation of Auburn

Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more.

Georgia saw Kendall Milton leave the game with a groin injury. He finished the game with just two carries for 13 yards. Given the Bulldogs are already without Andrew Paul, it left Georgia with just three healthy scholarship running backs.

Yet all three of them made big plays on Saturday. Freshman Branson Robinson led the team in rushing, posting a career-best 98 yards and scoring his first career touchdown.

“The addition of Branson was really big for us; he’s a guy we felt like all week we had to get more opportunities for him because he’s run the ball well in practice,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “He’s got a bit of a burst, and was able to get some carries with Kendall being banged up and I thought he did a good job.”