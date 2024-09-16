clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Welcome to "Good Day UGA", your daily stop for the latest Georgia football news and information. Check us out every weekday morning so that you are up-to-date on the latest info on football, recruiting, and everything else UGA.

Projecting the Georgia football travel roster for first SEC road game of …
ATHENS — Georgia will only be able to bring 74 members of the team with them to Lexington, Ky., per SEC travel roster rules.
Connor Riley
As Georgia faces Brock Vandagriff, a look at why every 5-star QB signed by …
ATHENS — Kirby Smart understands why Brock Vandagriff ended up transferring out of the Georgia program.
Connor Riley
Georgia football winners and losers following win over Tennessee Tech
Winner: Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins
Connor Riley
Georgia knows it is ‘lucky’ to have Dan Jackson in this day and age of …
ATHENS — At one safety spot, Georgia started Malaki Starks. He’s perhaps the best defensive player in the country. Someone who made one of the best defensive plays Kirby …
Connor Riley
Georgia football winners and losers following emphatic win over Clemson
Winner: Transfer wide receivers
Connor Riley
Kirby Smart on Brock Vandagriff: ‘The guy cried in my office when he …

Connor Riley
Final grades from Georgia football 13-12 win over Kentucky

Connor Riley
It was just another Saturday night in Lexington for the Dawgs

Bill King
Georgia stock report: Bulldogs who were up and down in 13-12 win at …

Mike Griffith
What Kirby Smart said after UGA escapes Kentucky: ‘We were really …

Connor Riley
