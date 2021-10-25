Georgia football winners and losers following bye week
Winner: Georgia recruiting
The days of wondering what was wrong with Georgia recruiting this summer seem long gone after the recruiting tear Georgia went on last week.
But Alexander pulled the trigger and is part of the reason Georgia now has the No. 1 ranked recruiting class.
Georgia still has a ways to go before putting the finishing touches on its recruiting class. The Bulldogs did see 5-star wide receiver Luther Burden spurn them and pick Missouri last week.
But last week was an unquestioned great week for the Bulldogs on the recruiting front.
Loser: Running back depth
We’ve talked about how great the depth is all season for this running back room. Against Florida, we’re going to see if that was the case.
Kenny McIntosh has been nursing a hamstring injury that kept him out against Auburn and Kentucky. There’s hope that he’ll be able to play against Florida but it’s not a certainty.
Then Kendall Milton suffered an MCL injury during the off week. Kirby Smart has yet to comment on his status, but the running back is likely out for multiple weeks. He missed three games last season with an MCL injury.
Georgia still has Zamir White and James Cook to carry the load. The two have been Georgia’s leading ball carriers all season. The Bulldogs will rely on them more than they have at any point this season. Perhaps we could see White rack up 20 carries for the first time all season against Florida.
With Milton and McIntosh limited, Georgia will likely give a few more snaps to Daijun Edwards. The sophomore usually does most of his work in garbage time, but he’s played well when given reps. He averaged 5.89 yards per carry last season.
Winner: The quarterback position
The off week gave JT Daniels the chance to heal. Per comments made by Smart, it sounds like the quarterback — who hasn’t played since Vanderbilt — made real progress in his recovery last week.
Smart though didn’t state that Daniels would be the starter against Florida. That’s going to have to be earned in practice, especially with as well as Stetson Bennett has played.
In an interview with ESPN’s Chris Low, Smart noted how Georgia can win in a variety of ways depending on who the quarterback is.
“I’m not sure we know who the better one is based on which game plan we have,” Smart said. “There are teams we play that we have to be able to use the quarterback in the run game. Well, that’s Stetson. There are teams we play that you have to get the ball out quickly and be really accurate. That’s JT.”