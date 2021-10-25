Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. Georgia football winners and losers following bye week Winner: Georgia recruiting The days of wondering what was wrong with Georgia recruiting this summer seem long gone after the recruiting tear Georgia went on last week.

But Alexander pulled the trigger and is part of the reason Georgia now has the No. 1 ranked recruiting class. Related: Thanks to Tray Scott, Georgia football lands Bear Alexander, reclaims No. 1 ranking 2022 recruiting cycle Georgia still has a ways to go before putting the finishing touches on its recruiting class. The Bulldogs did see 5-star wide receiver Luther Burden spurn them and pick Missouri last week.

But last week was an unquestioned great week for the Bulldogs on the recruiting front. Loser: Running back depth We’ve talked about how great the depth is all season for this running back room. Against Florida, we’re going to see if that was the case. Kenny McIntosh has been nursing a hamstring injury that kept him out against Auburn and Kentucky. There’s hope that he’ll be able to play against Florida but it’s not a certainty. Then Kendall Milton suffered an MCL injury during the off week. Kirby Smart has yet to comment on his status, but the running back is likely out for multiple weeks. He missed three games last season with an MCL injury. Georgia still has Zamir White and James Cook to carry the load. The two have been Georgia’s leading ball carriers all season. The Bulldogs will rely on them more than they have at any point this season. Perhaps we could see White rack up 20 carries for the first time all season against Florida.