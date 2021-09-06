Georgia football winners and losers from Week 1 win over Clemson

Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. Georgia football winners and losers following Week 1 win over Clemson Winner: Zamir White Many had wondered how Georgia would use its running backs on Saturday. It was by far the deepest position on the team and Georgia got all four of Zamir White, Kendall Milton, Kenny McIntosh and James Cook involved throughout the game.

But on Georgia’s final drive of the game, head coach Kirby Smart was pressed into making a decision. With the game on the line, the Bulldogs needed to put the ball in the hands of someone to make a play. That person was White. White finished the game with a team-high 74 rushing yards on 13 carries. He also provided his usual excellence as a pass blocker and on special teams. He did have a fumble early in the game that he was fortunate to recover. But he was at his best late in the game, when players are usually their most fatigued.