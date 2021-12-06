Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. Georgia football winners and losers as Bulldogs enter College Football Playoff mode Winner: Brock Bowers You can’t say much more about what the freshman tight end did on Saturday. Against what is now the No. 1 team in the country, Bowers had the best game of his college career. He caught 10 passes for 139 yards and a touchdown.

Not much went right for the Bulldogs on Saturday. That Georgia’s best player against Alabama was a freshman should be both promising for what it means for the future of Bowers, but also alarming given the talent on the rest of the team. Loser: The Georgia pass rush You probably want to read about the quarterback situation. We’ll get to that in a moment. But first, I’d like to share a quote that is attributed to Mark Twain.

“It ain’t what you don’t know that gets you into trouble. It’s what you know for sure that just ain’t so.” We knew Georgia had a capable pass rush. We knew Alabama’s offensive line was much maligned. The Crimson Tide gave up 7.0 sacks against Auburn prior to the SEC championship game. Yet Georgia’s pass rush was non-existent. It finished the game with zero sacks. The last time that happened came back in 2019, when Georgia lost 20-17 against South Carolina. Georgia coach Kirby Smart couldn’t decide whether to use the word surprised or disappointed. “It’s hard because after watching the tape there were times we did not get pressure but when we got pressure we got beat,” Smart said. “We didn’t finish on the quarterback, meaning he outran the guy. We got pressure, we didn’t finish and we didn’t cover at a premium. And a lot of it has to do with him. The him is Alabama’s Bryce Young, who locked up the Heisman Trophy one drive into the third quarter. Young threw for 421 yards and ran for another 40. He scored 4 touchdowns, 3 by air and another using his legs. He could do no wrong against a defense that overwhelmed every other quarterback to date.