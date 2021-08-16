Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. Georgia football winners and losers from first scrimmage Winner: Freshmen defenders Much has been made about Georgia’s returning talent, especially on the offensive side of the ball. Defensively, there’s an excitement to see what players like Travon Walker and Nolan Smith can do in larger roles.

But on Saturday, Georgia coach Kirby Smart provided us with some real insight into how some first-year defenders are playing with the team. Perhaps the highest praise came for freshman cornerback Kamari Lassiter. With Georgia’s secondary being slightly thin for a number of reasons, the cornerback from Birmingham, Ala., was able to take advantage of an opportunity presented to him. “He’s really been a surprise highlight of camp,” Smart said. “He’s intentional. He’s smart. He cares about special teams. He learns the first time you tell him. Just another evidence that if you go get smart students that can run, they can play. I think he is going to be a really good football player.

Lassiter is one of three 2021 signees playing cornerback, as Nyland Green and Lovasea Carroll are also making progress at the position. Lassiter didn't participate in spring practice as he was still in high school, making his performance perhaps even more impressive.

Linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson also arrived over the summer. And it hasn't taken long for the Baltimore product to make his presence known. "I thought Jamon Dumas-Johnson made a great play on a pick. He has flashed in camp," Smart said. "You know this kid did not play his senior year, they canceled football and he didn't get to play. I keep watching him, and I'm like man who is No. 10. Man who is that. He flashes and makes plays. " Smart also took time to praise fellow inside linebacker Smael Mondon. Between the two of them, Smart feels good about their futures at the position. The Bulldogs may not need these freshmen defenders to play much this year, but the future still seems to be very bright for the group. Loser: Georgia's pass-catchers