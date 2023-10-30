clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Welcome to "Good Day UGA", your daily stop for the latest Georgia football news and information. Check us out every weekday morning so that you are up-to-date on the latest info on football, recruiting, and everything else UGA.

Georgia football winners and losers after another big win over Florida
Winner: Kirby Smart
Connor Riley
Oscar Delp is a lot more for Georgia football than just the tight end …
ATHENS — Oscar Delp knows he can’t be Brock Bowers. The all-world tight end wouldn’t be so special if his play could be replicated.
Connor Riley
Why Georgia football doesn’t expect to learn anything new about Carson …
ATHENS — Externally, it make sense for one to assume there is more pressure on Georgia quarterback Carson Beck entering this game against Florida.
Connor Riley
Georgia offense without Brock Bowers should tell us a lot about Carson …
ATHENS — Brock Bowers is a lot of things for Georgia. Some would say that in addition to being the best player on the No. 1 ranked team, Bowers was also the best player in …
Connor Riley
Brock Bowers’ injury will tell us if Georgia football is a real …
ATHENS — There’s no sugarcoating Brock Bowers’ injury. The star tight end underwent tightrope surgery on Monday after picking up a dreaded high ankle sprain in Georgia’s win …
Connor Riley
Connor Riley
Connor Riley
Mike Griffith
Connor Riley
Mike Griffith
