Georgia football winners and losers following big win over Florida

Georgia football winners and losers following win over Florida Winner: Zamir White For the second straight season, White topped 100 yards in Jacksonville, Fla. He ran for 105 yards on 14 carries. His final carry of the day was also the longest run of the season for Georgia as he punctuated the day with a 42-yard run.

Statistically speaking, White’s performance was the most productive of the season by any running back. On a day where Stetson Bennett was far from his best, it was a much-needed effort from the junior running back. Loser: Dan Mullen Mullen is now 1-4 as a head coach against Kirby Smart. Three of those losses have come since taking over the Florida job. Saturday’s 34-7 defeat drops the Gators to 4-4 this season.

The Gators are now 2-7 in Florida’s last nine-game against Power 5 opponents. Florida also has the No. 22 recruiting class in the 2022 cycle, as many pointed out the wide recruiting discrepancy between Mullen’s program and Smart’s. Since losing to Florida last season, Georgia has won 12-straight games. The Bulldogs have the No. 1 recruiting class in the country and have already locked up the SEC East. When asked about what happened in Jacksonville, Fla., last year, Smart put much of the blame on himself and emphasized this was a different Georgia team. “Yeah, we didn’t play well last year. That wasn’t all the players fault. That was my fault,” Smart said. “That was other coaches fault, but it really wasn’t about that this year for our guys, I didn’t feel like. It’s a different team, different style of team, we’re a different team. I don’t look at it as last year. I look at it as what do we have to do to win and let’s go execute that and do it.” Related: Recruiting decided 2021 Georgia football-Florida game and Kirby Smart knows it Mullen meanwhile seems stuck in the past, as he referenced the win last year when asked about the seemingly growing talent gap between the two schools.